Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on the phone about the coronavirus on Sunday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: keep cool and carry on, China urges Germany

  • Angela Merkel tells Li Keqiang that Berlin will do what it can to help deal with the outbreak, according to Chinese state media
  • Britain declares that the new coronavirus posed a serious and imminent threat to public health
Stuart Lau
Updated: 11:00pm, 10 Feb, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak