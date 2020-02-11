R. Clarke Cooper (right), assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, with a US Air Force pilot at a recent air show in Paris. Photo: US Department of State
US warns China about using Singapore air show as ‘platform for exploitation and theft’
- Washington is watching for signs that Beijing is trying to ‘aggressively’ expand its regional influence, US assistant secretary of state says
- China may undercut the US on pricing of weapon systems, but buyers risk lower quality and a large debt burden, according to R. Clarke Cooper
Topic | US-China relations
