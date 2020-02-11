R. Clarke Cooper (right), assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, with a US Air Force pilot at a recent air show in Paris. Photo: US Department of State
China /  Diplomacy

US warns China about using Singapore air show as ‘platform for exploitation and theft’

  • Washington is watching for signs that Beijing is trying to ‘aggressively’ expand its regional influence, US assistant secretary of state says
  • China may undercut the US on pricing of weapon systems, but buyers risk lower quality and a large debt burden, according to R. Clarke Cooper
Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier

Updated: 7:32am, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

R. Clarke Cooper (right), assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, with a US Air Force pilot at a recent air show in Paris. Photo: US Department of State
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier is a US correspondent based in Washington. Before joining the Post, he worked for the Wall Street Journal in China and for the Los Angeles Times in India, China and Japan. He’s covered the Chinese economy, China and India’s explosive rise and conflicts in Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

US-China relations