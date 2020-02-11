“The Chinese government, military and relevant personnel never engage in cyber theft of trade secrets”, he said on Tuesday.

China and the US have for years been exchanging barbs over cyber espionage and intrusion. The Equifax case was the second criminal indictment announced by the US Justice Department against the PLA for cyberattacks on US commercial interests.

In 2014 it indicted five PLA officers for hacking into six companies in the nuclear power, metal and solar energy sectors.

Two years ago a report conducted under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act – which empowers the president to retaliate against threats to US commercial interests – accused the Chinese government and military of supporting cyber espionage, stealing trade secrets and characterised them as a threat to US jobs and national security.

An FBI picture showing a poster of the wanted members of the PLA’s 54th Research Institute (from left to right) Wang Qian, Xu Ke, Liu Lei and Wu Zhiyong. Photo: EPA-EFE/FBI

Since the start of the trade war in summer 2018, the US Trade Representative’s Office has said the number of cyberattacks from China has increased.

However, Geng accused US agencies of violating international law and conducting “cyber intrusion, surveillance and monitoring activities on foreign governments, institutions, enterprises, universities and individuals, including on its allies”.

“From the case of WikiLeaks to Edward Snowden, the US hypocrisy and double standards on cybersecurity have been fully revealed,” said Geng.

