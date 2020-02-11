Four PLA officers have been charged with the 2017 hack. Photo: Reuters
Four PLA officers have been charged with the 2017 hack. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China denies US Equifax hacking claims and insists it does not engage in cybercrimes

  • Four People’s Liberation Army officers have been charged with stealing personal data from 147 million Americans after targeting credit agency
  • Spokesman for foreign ministry says government and military do not support cyber theft and accuses America of double standards
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 6:34pm, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Four PLA officers have been charged with the 2017 hack. Photo: Reuters
Four PLA officers have been charged with the 2017 hack. Photo: Reuters

China has denied US allegations that four officers hacked the US credit reporting agency Equifax, insisting the government and military do not steal trade secrets.

The US Justice Department on Monday charged four members of the People’s Liberation Army with stealing the personal data of more than 147 million Americans as well as corporate trade secrets.

The US Attorney General William Barr told a news conference that the 2017 hack was “a deliberate and sweeping intrusion” into the private information of Americans and was one of the largest data breaches in history.

The court documents released by the US government said Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei, all members of the PLA’s 54th Research Institute, spent weeks hacking into the company’s security network and stealing personal data.

03571EC5-13F4-4283-B996-99444BE88411

In response, Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign affairs ministry, said China is “a staunch defender of cybersecurity” and fights against cyberattacks.

READ FULL ARTICLE

“The Chinese government, military and relevant personnel never engage in cyber theft of trade secrets”, he said on Tuesday.

China and the US have for years been exchanging barbs over cyber espionage and intrusion. The Equifax case was the second criminal indictment announced by the US Justice Department against the PLA for cyberattacks on US commercial interests.

In 2014 it indicted five PLA officers for hacking into six companies in the nuclear power, metal and solar energy sectors.

Two years ago a report conducted under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act – which empowers the president to retaliate against threats to US commercial interests – accused the Chinese government and military of supporting cyber espionage, stealing trade secrets and characterised them as a threat to US jobs and national security.

An FBI picture showing a poster of the wanted members of the PLA’s 54th Research Institute (from left to right) Wang Qian, Xu Ke, Liu Lei and Wu Zhiyong. Photo: EPA-EFE/FBI
An FBI picture showing a poster of the wanted members of the PLA’s 54th Research Institute (from left to right) Wang Qian, Xu Ke, Liu Lei and Wu Zhiyong. Photo: EPA-EFE/FBI

Since the start of the trade war in summer 2018, the US Trade Representative’s Office has said the number of cyberattacks from China has increased.

However, Geng accused US agencies of violating international law and conducting “cyber intrusion, surveillance and monitoring activities on foreign governments, institutions, enterprises, universities and individuals, including on its allies”.

“From the case of WikiLeaks to Edward Snowden, the US hypocrisy and double standards on cybersecurity have been fully revealed,” said Geng.

“China is also a victim to this. We have lodged stern representations to the US and asked it for an explanation and to immediately stop such activities”.

Sign up now
for our 50% early bird offer from SCMP Research: China AI Report. The all new SCMP China AI Report gives you exclusive first-hand insights and analysis into the latest industry developments, and actionable and objective intelligence about China AI that you should be equipped with.
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.

US-China relations