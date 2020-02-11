China denies US Equifax hacking claims and insists it does not engage in cybercrimes
- Four People’s Liberation Army officers have been charged with stealing personal data from 147 million Americans after targeting credit agency
- Spokesman for foreign ministry says government and military do not support cyber theft and accuses America of double standards
China has denied US allegations that four officers hacked the US credit reporting agency Equifax, insisting the government and military do not steal trade secrets.
The US Justice Department on Monday charged four members of the People’s Liberation Army with stealing the personal data of more than 147 million Americans as well as corporate trade secrets.
The US Attorney General William Barr told a news conference that the 2017 hack was “a deliberate and sweeping intrusion” into the private information of Americans and was one of the largest data breaches in history.
The court documents released by the US government said Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei, all members of the PLA’s 54th Research Institute, spent weeks hacking into the company’s security network and stealing personal data.
In response, Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign affairs ministry, said China is “a staunch defender of cybersecurity” and fights against cyberattacks.
“The Chinese government, military and relevant personnel never engage in cyber theft of trade secrets”, he said on Tuesday.
China and the US have for years been exchanging barbs over cyber espionage and intrusion. The Equifax case was the second criminal indictment announced by the US Justice Department against the PLA for cyberattacks on US commercial interests.
In 2014 it indicted five PLA officers for hacking into six companies in the nuclear power, metal and solar energy sectors.
Two years ago a report conducted under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act – which empowers the president to retaliate against threats to US commercial interests – accused the Chinese government and military of supporting cyber espionage, stealing trade secrets and characterised them as a threat to US jobs and national security.
Since the start of the trade war in summer 2018, the US Trade Representative’s Office has said the number of cyberattacks from China has increased.
However, Geng accused US agencies of violating international law and conducting “cyber intrusion, surveillance and monitoring activities on foreign governments, institutions, enterprises, universities and individuals, including on its allies”.
“From the case of WikiLeaks to Edward Snowden, the US hypocrisy and double standards on cybersecurity have been fully revealed,” said Geng.
“China is also a victim to this. We have lodged stern representations to the US and asked it for an explanation and to immediately stop such activities”.