Taiwan says it dealt directly with the WHO over the virus outbreak and did not need mainland China’s permission to do so. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan says it does not need Beijing’s permission to take part in WHO’s online coronavirus meeting

  • Excluded from the World Health Organisation on mainland China’s objections, Taipei said it dealt directly with organisation on outbreak
  • Beijing and the WHO say they ensured Taiwan was kept up to date with virus developments
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:12pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Taiwan says it dealt directly with the WHO over the virus outbreak and did not need mainland China’s permission to do so. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak