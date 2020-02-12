Foreign Minister Wang Yi is heading to Germany, the first overseas trip by a senior Chinese official since the outbreak began. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus top of agenda as China’s Foreign Minister heads to Germany for security forum

  • Wang Yi is expected to speak about Beijing’s efforts and international cooperation on the outbreak at Munich conference
  • He will also meet his German counterpart in Berlin to discuss bilateral relations and issues such as free trade
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 9:30pm, 12 Feb, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak