Medical personnel arrive in Wuhan with medical supplies on a PLA transport aircraft on Thursday. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Chinese military sends in fresh medical crews to coronavirus-hit Wuhan

  • Deployment follows orders from President Xi Jinping, source says
  • Mission could be a good test of the PLA’s ability to handle unconventional warfare, analyst says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:45pm, 13 Feb, 2020

