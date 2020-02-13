Medical staff admit a coronavirus patient to a temporary hospital set up at Wuhan Sports Centre in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
‘Politics at play’ in US role in WHO coronavirus team to China
- American health specialists offering to take part in the international mission ‘have not been invited’
- Beijing says it welcomes all experts while the UN agency says arrangements are being finalised
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical staff admit a coronavirus patient to a temporary hospital set up at Wuhan Sports Centre in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua