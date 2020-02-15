Wang said China has taken the most rigorous and decisive measures to fight against the epidemic, with many measures going beyond international health regulations and WHO recommendations.

“Through our efforts the epidemic is overall under control,” he said.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy Thank you for your subscription. other newsletters. You can also view our

US President Donald Trump has praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership in China’s battle to contain the virus, and his administration has said it stands ready to spend up to US$100 million to assist China and other countries affected by coronavirus.

“We’ve taken such complete prevention and control efforts, efforts that are so comprehensive, that I can’t see any other country that can do this,” Wang said, adding that any leader in another country would find the challenge very difficult. “But China has been able to do this.”

03571EC5-13F4-4283-B996-99444BE88411

Under a phase one trade deal with Washington, Beijing agreed to boost purchases of US goods and services by at least US$200 billion over the next two years.

Advertisement

“Now one potential problem is, given the United States’ comprehensive ban on people’s coming and going between China and the US. Now objectively, this will bring some difficulties to implementing this agreement,” Wang said.

“I hope that the US will consider this problem, and how to continue to prevent the spread of this epidemic, while not taking unnecessary limitations on trade and people.”

Wang said he did not understand why the United States was using its power and trying to get its allies to attack a private company like China’s Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

He said there was no credible evidence that Huawei has a so-called back door that harms US security.