Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a joint press conference in Berlin on Thursday. Wang is to give the keynote address at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
China gets little sympathy in Munich as US, Europe agree on need to confront rising influence
- General agreement between US and Europe at Munich Security Conference on confronting China in contrast to rising transatlantic disagreements
- But US and Europe disagree on approach, with US favouring confrontation and Europe preferring dialogue
Topic | US-China tech war
