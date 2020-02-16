Russia had threatened to deport infected foreigners. Photo: Bloomberg
Russia and China pledge to maintain special relationship despite Moscow’s slow response to coronavirus
- The two countries have reaffirmed the importance of their partnership, with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping set to meet at least three times this year
- Russian delays in sending help to Wuhan may be down to the recent changes in the government
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Russia had threatened to deport infected foreigners. Photo: Bloomberg