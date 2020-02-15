A WHO team will begin its investigation into the coronavirus outbreak this weekend. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China /  Diplomacy

How China-US mistrust pushed the WHO into a coronavirus corner

  • The health body suggested more than a dozen American names for an international team to help assess the outbreak
  • But there is still no official word on whether any US representatives will be part of the team
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 10:00pm, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A WHO team will begin its investigation into the coronavirus outbreak this weekend. Photo: Xinhua via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.

Coronavirus outbreak