General Electric’s latest application to supply engines to China could be stopped by the US government. Photo: Reuters
US set to discuss blocking engine sales for China’s new passenger jet, sources say
- Inter-agency meeting on Thursday will examine how strictly to limit exports of US technology to China
- Debate centres on the latest licence request by General Electric, which has received licences to supply similar engines to China since 2014
Topic | US-China trade war
