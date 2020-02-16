Chinese President Xi Jinping (left), pictured during talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Osaka last June, is still expected to visit Japan in April. Photo: AFP
Japan and China ‘will continue preparations’ for Xi Jinping’s state visit despite coronavirus
- Trip was thought to be at risk of being postponed as China battles the outbreak
- Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says he expects visit to happen in April as scheduled
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left), pictured during talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Osaka last June, is still expected to visit Japan in April. Photo: AFP