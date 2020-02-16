Egyptian quarantine officers prepare to screen travellers arriving at Cairo’s airport. The country has reported its first coronavirus case. Photo: AFP
Egypt reports first case of coronavirus in Africa amid fears for poorer nations
- Authorities say a foreigner tested positive without any symptoms and has been isolated in hospital in stable condition
- WHO is racing to equip laboratories so they can test for the virus and avert an outbreak on the continent, which has close ties with China
