Beijing has been keen to highlight its successes in handling the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China keen to promote its success in controlling epidemic

  • As outbreak has transitioned into a global problem, Beijing has sought to repair the damage to its reputation caused by its early missteps, observers say
  • It has also offered to share its knowledge with supporters of its Belt and Road Initiative, like Chile, Italy and Iran
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Sarah Zheng and Kinling Lo

Updated: 6:30pm, 5 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Beijing has been keen to highlight its successes in handling the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.

Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo is a China reporter covering diplomacy and society news for the Post. She joined the team in 2016 as a cadet reporter.

Coronavirus outbreak