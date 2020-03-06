A cyclist in Shanghai rides past a banner featuring an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Coronavirus will ultimately strengthen Xi Jinping and Chinese Communist Party despite economic turmoil, US analyst says

  • Another prediction: likelihood of China meeting the purchasing goals of the phase one US trade deal this year is ‘somewhere between zero and zero’
  • ‘The state expands to deal with the crisis and then remains at a new expanded level even after the crisis fades away’
Updated: 7:19am, 6 Mar, 2020

