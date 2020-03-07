Italy has reported more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak than anywhere else in the world outside China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: European borders likely to remain open despite crisis in Italy, observers say

  • EU and Schengen Area member states have formed a ‘Covid-19 borders group’ to monitor situation, EU home affairs commissioner says
  • Number of infections in Italy rose to more than 3,850 on Friday morning, with 148 people killed
Keegan Elmer
Updated: 7:00pm, 7 Mar, 2020

