More than half of the resource-backed loans taken out by sub-Saharan African countries examined in a study came from China Development Bank and China Exim. Photo: AFP
How Chinese loans can become ‘perilous pitfalls’ for Africa
- When crude oil prices fell sharply in 2014, the Republic of the Congo ended up paying more for its oil-for-funds loan with Chinese and other lenders than the deal was worth
- Report by US-based NGO says African states that cannot go to money markets face big risks with the alternatives
Topic | China economy
