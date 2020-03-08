More than half of the resource-backed loans taken out by sub-Saharan African countries examined in a study came from China Development Bank and China Exim. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

How Chinese loans can become ‘perilous pitfalls’ for Africa

  • When crude oil prices fell sharply in 2014, the Republic of the Congo ended up paying more for its oil-for-funds loan with Chinese and other lenders than the deal was worth
  • Report by US-based NGO says African states that cannot go to money markets face big risks with the alternatives
Topic |   China economy
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:30am, 8 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

More than half of the resource-backed loans taken out by sub-Saharan African countries examined in a study came from China Development Bank and China Exim. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage

Kenyan journalist Jevans Nyabiage is South China Morning Post's first Africa correspondent. Based in Nairobi, Jevans keeps an eye on China-Africa relations and also Chinese investments, ranging from infrastructure to energy and metal, on the continent.

China economy