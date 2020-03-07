Other countries can learn lessons from China’s containment measures, according to an international medical journal. Photo: Xinhua
Learn from China to stop the coronavirus epidemic, top medical journal says

  • Developed countries must take more aggressive action and abandon fears of negative short-term public and economic consequences, The Lancet says
  • Less-developed countries could ‘easily be overwhelmed and unable to fight the virus by themselves’
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong/Beijing

Updated: 6:08pm, 7 Mar, 2020

A former diplomat, Shi Jiangtao has worked as a China reporter at the Post for more than a decade. He's interested in political, social and environmental development in China.

