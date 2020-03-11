China has committed to buying an extra US$77 billion of goods and services from the US. Photo: AFP
US and China ‘still talking about trade deal despite coronavirus disruption’
- American Chamber of Commerce warns of challenges ahead but says the two sides are working to address the disruption caused by the Covid-19 outbreak
- Business climate survey says firms ‘remain committed’ to the Chinese market despite the ongoing tensions between the two sides
Topic | US-China trade war
China has committed to buying an extra US$77 billion of goods and services from the US. Photo: AFP