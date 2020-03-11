An offshore oil platform in waters surrounding the Angolan coast. The country is expected to be hard hit by the oil price war and falling Chinese demand sparked by the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: how oil price war will hurt African producers
- Angola faces one of the biggest hits in Africa from dropping oil prices, exacerbating its already severe economic woes
- Other African oil exporters such as Congo-Brazzaville and Nigeria that sell crude to China are also suffering from reduced volumes as demand falters
