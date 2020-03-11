A medical worker holds out a test kit outside an emergency facility in Brescia, northern Italy on Tuesday. The nation is the worst-hit after China. Photo: AP
China sends team of medical experts, gear to help Italy fight coronavirus
- Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had asked his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for assistance with supplies
- Nation of 60 million people is the worst-hit after China and has been placed under lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A medical worker holds out a test kit outside an emergency facility in Brescia, northern Italy on Tuesday. The nation is the worst-hit after China. Photo: AP