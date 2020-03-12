Sources within the EU say the bloc’s March summit with China is set to be postponed as the coronavirus grips the globe. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s March summit with the EU set to be postponed because of coronavirus, sources say
- Move will frustrate European efforts to persuade Beijing to change its rules on trade and intellectual property
- EU official says ‘China has been paralysed. Everything is complicated by the coronavirus’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
