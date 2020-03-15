Italy, the country hardest hit by the pandemic after China, has been placed under lockdown. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: border closures ‘may show what a full-blown trade war looks like’

  • International Chamber of Commerce chief says moves to curb the contagion are having same impact on world economy as protectionism
  • John Denton also calls on China to keep its market reform process going once the pandemic is over
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stuart Lau
Updated: 6:11pm, 15 Mar, 2020

