The usually bustling Gran Via in Madrid is deserted on Sunday, a day after the Spanish government announced a lockdown. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: ‘empty streets’ as Spain braces for nationwide lockdown
- People will be barred from leaving home for the next two weeks unless they need food, medicine or if they have to go to work
- It is the worst-hit country in Europe after Italy, which has imposed similar restrictions
