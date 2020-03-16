People hold signs calling for China to release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver this month. Photo: Reuters
China ‘giving detained Canadians Kovrig and Spavor better food’ during coronavirus
- All detainees get improved food to help strengthen their immunity, Chinese embassy in Canada says
- Pair held without trial since their arrests 15 months ago days after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
