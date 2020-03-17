Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, says US attempts to discredit China will not succeed. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Washington-Beijing war of words continues as Chinese diplomat calls Mike Pompeo to complain about ‘denigrating’ remarks
- Yang Jiechi called US Secretary of State to denounce American lawmakers’ comments about China’s handling of the outbreak
- Yang urged him to strengthen cooperation with China and the international community for the sake of global public health and security
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
