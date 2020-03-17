Donald Trump tweeted that he would support businesses affected by the ‘Chinese virus’. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s reference to ‘Chinese virus’ smeared our country, says Beijing
- Foreign ministry expresses ‘strong anger’ over US President’s comments about Covid-19 outbreak
- Coronavirus outbreak has caused a further deterioration in relations between the two countries as they point the finger at each other
