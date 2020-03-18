Xuehua Peng, a naturalised US citizen, was sentenced to four years in prison and fined US$30,000 for failing to report working as an agent of the Chinese government, the US Justice Department said. Photo: Reuters
Naturalised American Xuehua Peng, who passed on secrets as undeclared Chinese agent, is jailed for 4 years and fined US$30,000
- Peng was caught passing on classified information and leaving money behind in California hotel rooms in a ‘dead drop’ operation
- He acted at the direction and under the control of Ministry of State Security officials in China
