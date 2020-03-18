Beijing has revoked the press credentials of Americans journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Photo: Shutterstock
As China-US relations continue to sour, Beijing says expulsion of American reporters may just be the start
- If Washington ‘continues on the wrong track, China will be forced to take further countermeasures’, foreign ministry spokesman says
- Comment comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes Beijing will reconsider its decision
Topic | US-China relations
