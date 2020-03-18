Beijing has revoked the press credentials of Americans journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

As China-US relations continue to sour, Beijing says expulsion of American reporters may just be the start

  • If Washington ‘continues on the wrong track, China will be forced to take further countermeasures’, foreign ministry spokesman says
  • Comment comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes Beijing will reconsider its decision
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP
Jun Mai , Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong/Beijing and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 9:59pm, 18 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Beijing has revoked the press credentials of Americans journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE