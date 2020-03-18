An aircraft carrying medical aid from China arrives at Zaragoza airport in northern Spain. Photo: Xinhua
China seeks to step up support for European countries worst hit by coronavirus
- Xi Jinping has already to spoken to the leaders of the two worst affected European countries, Italy and Spain, to promise medical supplies
- In contrast to the offer to help Europe, Beijing’s relationship with the US is deteriorating further during the Covid-19 outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
An aircraft carrying medical aid from China arrives at Zaragoza airport in northern Spain. Photo: Xinhua