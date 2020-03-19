US President Donald Trump has continued to refer to Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus”, sparking Beijing’s ire. Photo: AFP
Defying Beijing, Donald Trump doubles down on use of ‘Chinese virus’ label for Covid-19
- The US president’s comments came as US-China ties sour, with both sides trading barbs over who was responsible for the pandemic
- ‘China tried to say at one point … that it was caused by American soldiers. That cannot happen … as long as I am president,’ Trump said
