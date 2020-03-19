Michael Ryan, a leading World Health Organisation official, condemned the use of language that could stigmatise certain ethnic groups. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO official denounces stigmatising language such as that used by Donald Trump
- ‘It’s really important that we be careful in the language we use lest it lead to profiling of individuals associated with the virus,’ says Michael Ryan
- The US president has defended his repeated use of the term ‘Chinese virus’
