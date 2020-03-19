European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in a phone call on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Talks on China-EU investment deal will continue, EC president says

  • Delayed negotiations will ‘proactively proceed’, Ursula von der Leyen tells Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in phone call, Xinhua reports
  • But observers question whether Beijing is trying to take advantage of Covid-19 pandemic which has left Europe heavily reliant on China for medical supplies
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stuart Lau
Stuart Lau

Updated: 5:30pm, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in a phone call on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE