European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in a phone call on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Talks on China-EU investment deal will continue, EC president says
- Delayed negotiations will ‘proactively proceed’, Ursula von der Leyen tells Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in phone call, Xinhua reports
- But observers question whether Beijing is trying to take advantage of Covid-19 pandemic which has left Europe heavily reliant on China for medical supplies
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
