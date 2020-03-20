Ballerina Ashlee Montague wore a gas mask while dancing in the nearly deserted Times Square on Wednesday as the coronavirus outbreak continued to shut down New York City. US-China relations are fraying even further over accusations from each side that the other is responsible for the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: the high stakes propelling the US-China blame game
- Both governments hope to distract from their own glaring mishandling of the pandemic, analysts say
- Still, the sparring comes while relations between the nations are already low and could threaten the global economy and raise chances of a military misstep
