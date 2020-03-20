Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Chinese nationals working for foreign media will be managed in accordance with the law. Photo: AP
Beijing revokes work permits for Chinese assistants working for US media organisations
- Employees of The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal in China have licences pulled by Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions, sources say
- Move is latest in a tit-for-tat diplomatic dispute between the US and China over journalists
Topic | US-China relations
