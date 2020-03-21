Commuters in Beijing head to work – health officials are watching as China reports a fall in the number of new coronavirus cases. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

How China’s coronavirus response may shape the future of its flagship Belt and Road Initiative

  • Beijing’s leading infrastructure development role may begin to look different as public health needs shape policies of partners, analysts say
  • European diplomat suggests notion of ‘health silk road’ could cover up Beijing’s mistakes in handling early stages of coronavirus outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Wendy Wu and Catherine Wong

Updated: 6:30am, 21 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Commuters in Beijing head to work – health officials are watching as China reports a fall in the number of new coronavirus cases. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE