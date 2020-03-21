Chinese President Xi Jinping reached out a helping hand to four European heads of state on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Xi Jinping calls leaders of France, Spain, Germany and Serbia with offers of support
- Chinese president tells heads of state that Beijing is ready to do all it can to help Europe fight Covid-19, as death toll on the continent passes 5,000
- ‘Public health crises are the common challenges facing humankind, and unity and cooperation are its most powerful weapons,’ Xi tells German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chinese President Xi Jinping reached out a helping hand to four European heads of state on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua