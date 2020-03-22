Jack Ma, one of Asia’s richest men, said the supplies would include face masks, testing kits, protective suits, ventilators and thermometers. Photo: Reuters
Jack Ma donates 1.8 million masks, medical supplies to help coronavirus fight in Asia

  • Some of region’s poorest – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – will get aid
  • Ma’s foundations have been sending emergency gear to Europe, Africa, North America and elsewhere in Asia amid global shortages
Echo Xie
Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 4:03pm, 22 Mar, 2020

