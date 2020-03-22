Europe should prepare for a long battle against Covid-19, a Chinese expert says. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus could linger in Europe for two years, Chinese expert says
- ‘It would be perfectly normal if the virus comes and goes’ with the seasons, Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai’s Covid-19 clinical expert team, tells Chinese expats, students in Germany
- ‘If only the whole world could stop moving for four weeks, the pandemic could be stopped,’ he says
