Actor Wu Jing as the Wolf Warrior, title character in a Chinese film of the same name, which is also being used to describe the aggressive diplomats trying to change the narrative on China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Wolf Warriors battle on Twitter for control of coronavirus narrative

  • Donald Trump’s favourite social media platform is the latest arena for back-and-forth blame game between US and China
  • The real audience for strident Chinese diplomacy is probably at home, in an effort to fuel nationalist sentiment, analysts say
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 12:03pm, 23 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Actor Wu Jing as the Wolf Warrior, title character in a Chinese film of the same name, which is also being used to describe the aggressive diplomats trying to change the narrative on China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE