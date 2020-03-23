Cui Tiankai was summoned by Washington after other Chinese officials tweeted the conspiracy theory. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus barbs help nobody, China’s Washington ambassador says after ‘US army’ tweets

  • Cui Tiankai says in TV interview that spreading theories about the virus is harmful, in tone contrasting with that of several colleagues
  • Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has continued to suggest the virus may have been brought to his country by the US military
Viola Zhou
Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Mar, 2020

