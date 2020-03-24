Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater cooperation with Europe on the response to the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China seeks united coronavirus front with Europe amid blame game with US

  • In calls with the leaders of France and Britain, Xi Jinping urges stronger cooperation in response to the pandemic
  • Countries should maintain safe and open global supply chains and work together to ensure economic growth, Xi says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 3:52pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater cooperation with Europe on the response to the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE