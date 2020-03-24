The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wears a face mask as he heads to a meeting in Brussels on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU fires warning shot at China in coronavirus battle of the narratives
- The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called on the bloc to be ready for a ‘struggle for influence’ with Beijing
- Comments reflect growing unease that Chinese aid is aimed at undermining European unity
