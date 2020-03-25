G20 leaders are expected to discuss ways to revive the global economy when they hold a virtual summit on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Hopes for G20 coronavirus summit truce in China-US war of words
- World leaders could agree to work together to counter common threat from Covid-19 when they meet via teleconference, according to draft statement
- But strategic mistrust between Beijing and Washington runs deep and there may be little more than a temporary ceasefire, analyst warns
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
