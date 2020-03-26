G20 leaders meet in Osaka last year. They will hold talks via teleconference on the coronavirus crisis on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China-US tit-for-tat claims cast shadow over G20 crisis talks
- No let-up in accusations over the handling of the pandemic despite a call for unity from Beijing
- US secretary of state says G7 united in opposition to Chinese ‘disinformation’ about the spread of Covid-19
