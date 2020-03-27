Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump, who has simultaneously praised Xi while demonising the government he leads. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus ‘biggest test’ for Donald Trump and US-China relations
- Stakes higher than during trade war as world calls for cooperation to beat pandemic
- Experts welcome US president’s shift in tone but warn it could change again at any moment
Topic | Donald Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump, who has simultaneously praised Xi while demonising the government he leads. Photo: Reuters