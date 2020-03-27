A researcher prepares to enter the home of a Covid-19 patient in Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain. The disease has killed over 4,000 people in the country. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese firm to replace ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 rapid test kits sent to Spain
- Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology will ship new kits to make sure ‘patients get the best diagnostics’; manager dismisses reports as ‘untrue’
- It comes after Spanish research institute said it found nose swabs developed by the company had an accuracy rate of less than 30 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A researcher prepares to enter the home of a Covid-19 patient in Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain. The disease has killed over 4,000 people in the country. Photo: Bloomberg