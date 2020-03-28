Medical supplies sent from China arrive at an airport in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: why China’s ‘mask diplomacy’ is raising concern in the West

  • Beijing has sent medical experts and badly needed supplies to places hit hard by the pandemic in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia
  • Other countries have also offered help, but analysts say there are worries about the motives behind the Chinese efforts and possible strings attached
Laura Zhou
Updated: 12:15pm, 28 Mar, 2020

