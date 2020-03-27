The United States’ new Taipei Act aims to discourage Taiwan’s allies from cutting diplomatic ties with the island due to pressure from Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China describes signing of Taipei Act by Donald Trump as an act of hegemony
- Legislation ‘blatantly obstructs other sovereignties from developing legitimate diplomatic relations with China’, foreign ministry says
- US president’s decision could damage efforts by Beijing and Washington to work together in the fight against Covid-19, observers say
Topic | US-China relations
